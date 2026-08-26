Rubina Dilaik slams Asim Riaz for his behaviour on Battleground, reveals that he spoke to the crew with ‘badtameezi’

Rubina Dilaik did not mince her words as she recalled Asim Riaz's behaviour on the set of Battleground Season 1. The actor was talking about publicity on reality shows, owing to controversies on the channel The4POV, where she called out Asim's BTS behaviour: he was rude to the crew and even used abusive language on set.

What Rubina said

Rubina Dilaik slammed Asim Riaz for his arrogant behaviour on set.

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Rubina called Asim ‘nuisance value’ and said, “He claimed that he was the TRP on the shows, for him Bigg Boss became such a hit, and Khatron Ke Khiladi became hyped. Because of him, Battleground was this… really? Jis thaali mein khata hain uss thaali mein thukta hain (He spits on the same plate from where he eats). Woh itni badtameezi se creatives se baat karta tha mujhe genuinely bohot bura lagta hai (The horrible way in which he used to speak to creatives, it really hurt me).”

She went on to add, “The show on which I am working, I will always respect the team that makes it work in the first place. They are my family. How can anyone question them and abuse them so many times? Everyone used to make him understand… unfortunately, a reality show, and where is he today?”

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Asim's controversies

{{^usCountry}} Asim has not responded to Rubina's comments. He became the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and later appeared as a team captain and mentor on the fitness reality series Battleground on Amazon MX Player. He was expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after a massive, explosive fight with host Rohit Shetty and fellow contestants such as Abhishek Kumar. He failed to complete a stunt and blamed the production team and safety crew for the failure. He then called the other contestants ‘losers’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asim has not responded to Rubina's comments. He became the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and later appeared as a team captain and mentor on the fitness reality series Battleground on Amazon MX Player. He was expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after a massive, explosive fight with host Rohit Shetty and fellow contestants such as Abhishek Kumar. He failed to complete a stunt and blamed the production team and safety crew for the failure. He then called the other contestants ‘losers’. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor has been grabbing attention for his comments on the fallout with his ex-girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana. After strongly denying that he ever pressured Himanshi to change her religion, the Bigg Boss 13 star said she wanted to give their relationship another chance and that she has proof of it, too. Now, Himanshi has hit back, saying she has plenty of evidence and will not stay silent if he continues to tarnish her image.