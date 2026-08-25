Rhiya Ahir, who went viral during student protests, could join Bigg Boss 20. Here's the catch
With Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere on September 6, viewers can vote for their favourite between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill to help them secure place in the house.
Bigg Boss is all set to return with a new season, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out which celebrities will enter the house this time. Amid all the buzz, host Salman Khan has given viewers a ‘vardaan’ to choose between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill. The contestant who receives the most votes will secure a spot in the Bigg Boss house, meaning one of the two is guaranteed to be part of the upcoming season.
Fans Ka Faisla returns in Bigg Boss 20
A new promo for Bigg Boss 20 shows Salman Khan bringing back the ‘Fans Ka Faisla’ concept, similar to the one introduced in Bigg Boss 19. Last season, fans had to choose between content creator Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha. Eventually, Mridul received the most votes and entered the house during the premiere. However, Shehbaz also joined the show as a wildcard in the third week.
This year, fans have to choose between Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill. Viewers can vote for their favourite on the JioHotstar app. The contestant with the most votes will enter the Bigg Boss 20 house as an official contestant.
All about Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill
Rhiya Ahir is a 27-year-old model who found herself at the centre of a protest after intervening when she saw protesters being taken away by the police. She recently went viral on social media after standing with her arms spread out to block a police van during protests in Mumbai in support of the Cockroach Janta Party's agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak.
She has a strong presence on Instagram, with 324K followers, and has also appeared in several music videos. Her most recent appearance was in the song Dilbara. Ahir is also an entrepreneur and founded Rhiyasat, a luxury handcrafted apparel label that works with Indian artisans and promotes locally crafted clothing.
Love Gill, on the other hand, is a Punjabi model and actor best known for her role in the television show Tu Patang Main Dor. She has also appeared in several Punjabi films, including Haterz, Shakkar Paare, Vekhi Ja Chhedi Na, Furlow and Hanji Kaun?, among others. She has 600K followers on Instagram.
Some of the other names rumoured to be participating in this season include Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel and Jannat Zubair.
About Bigg Boss 20
The trailer for the new season introduced an innovative concept by Salman Khan called ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’, suggesting that contestants will get an additional chance in the game. Salman said, "The game in Bigg Boss changes every year. This time, it’s not just the game that’s changing, but the way it is played as well. ‘Jeevan Daan’ isn't as straightforward as it sounds. As for the rest—well, you’ll find out once inside the house.”
Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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