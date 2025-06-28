Rupali Ganguly says Diljit Dosanjh 'fails to recognise responsibilities towards country', miffed at his Border 2 casting

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been facing criticism since he announced that Pakistani artist Hania Aamir will star in his upcoming movie Sardaar Ji 3. Diljit made the announcement against the backdrop of continuing tensions between India and Pakistan. Now, actor Rupali Ganguly has also criticised Diljit, though she didn't name him, and talked about his upcoming film Border 2. Rupali Ganguly talked about Diljit Dosanjh and Border 2.

Rupali Ganguly slams Diljit Dosanjh

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rupali said that it's "truly disheartening and frustrating" for her to "see an actor in Border2 who fails to recognise his responsibilities towards the country". She wrote, "Border was a film that evoked deep patriotism among the people of our nation. It's truly disheartening and frustrating to see an actor in #Border2 who fails to recognise his responsibilities towards the country."

Though Rupali hailed the Border 2 team for dropping Diljit from the film, there are no confirmed reports about it. "Kudos to the makers for showing clarity and conviction by dropping that actor from film. A film that celebrates our soldiers and national pride must reflect that spirit in every aspect. No room for confused loyalties in a film about national pride," she tweeted.

Is Diljit Dosanjh being dropped from Border 2?

Several reports emerged saying that the makers of Border 2 are likely to drop Diljit from the film and that he would be replaced by actor-singer Ammy Virk.

However, a highly-placed source close to the production told Hindustan Times, “There is no plan to replace or remove Diljit from Border 2. His casting was confirmed nearly nine months ago, long before the recent unfortunate incidents. Nearly half the film has already been shot, and any replacement at this stage would be logistically unfeasible."

About Border 2

Border 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and has a powerhouse production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The film is directed by Anurag Singh. Diljit had joined the project in September last year and will feature alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.