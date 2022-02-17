Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rushad Rana: TV is still huge and widely loved by audiences

There is a huge disparity between content on streaming platforms and the small screen
Rushad Rana
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:44 PM IST
ByKavita Awaasthi

There is a huge disparity between content on streaming platforms and the small screen. A popular face on television, Rushad Rana is straddling television and OTT smoothly.

Last seen in an OTT show, albeit in a small role, for the actor switching to the digital medium has been an “exciting and wonderful transition”. Having worked in the entertainment industry for over two decades, Rana has a number of popular TV shows, web series, and films to his credit. Well known for the role of Raghav in school drama show Hip Hip Hurray, he gained popularity with shows such as Kehta Hai Dil, Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others.

Rana, who featured in a prominent role in popular TV soap Anupama last year and is seen in the daily show Kumkum Bhagya currently, says “there is a huge disparity between content on streaming platforms and the small screen”.

He explains, “The reason is that there is a huge section of audience that watches, loves and enjoys TV every day. I know of a number of people who prefer OTT shows but there is no doubt that in tier II and tier III cities, people tune into prime time television religiously.” The actor adds, “TV is still a huge medium. Sure, with the advent of OTT, audiences are divided between the two mediums.”

Though he has done a few popular OTT shows including Punch Beat, Class of 2020, and cameos in Crassh, The Verdict - State VS Nanavati and The Great Indian Murder, he is excited about some good shows lined up this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kavita Awaasthi

Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

