Sachin Pilgaonkar jokes he still has to show ID to watch A-rated films, Kapil Sharma calls him ‘taaza aur jawan’

Actor-singer Sachin Pilgaonkar, actor wife Supriya Pilgaonkar and their actor daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar will be seen together on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. Sachin and host Kapil Sharma had once competed against each other on a singing reality show. Now a new promo of the upcoming episode shows Kapil recalling such memories and teasing Sachin about his evergreen look. Shriya Pilgaonkar tweets a plea on actors getting work based on their follower count, gets support from colleagues

Sachin Pilgaonkar will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The promo shows Kapil welcoming the family of three on the show. Talking about how Sachin started as a child artist and became a household name by playing the lead role as a an adult in 1982 film Nadiya Ke Paar, Kapil teased him saying, “Nadiya ke paar mein ye taza taza jawan huye they aur tabse lekar ye taza bhi hain aur jawan bhi hain. Kabhi aapko passport banwana ho to nayi photo lagti hai ya nadiya ke paar wali chal jati hai (He was a fresh young face in Nadiya Ke Paar and since then he has remained young and fresh. When you get your passport made, your picture from that era is enough or you have to give a latest photo)?”

Responding to him, Sachin revealed, “Aaj bhi jab adults' film dekhne jata hu to ID dikhana padta hai (even today when I got to watch an A rated film, I have to show my ID).”

Sachin also floored Archana Puran Singh by praising her beauty and saying that she is as young as she was in her hay days. Commenting on the same, Kapil said, “Dada, aapko army mein hona chahiye, aapke honsle kitne buland hain. Bagal mein biwi baithi hai, kisi aur ki biwi ki tareef kar rahe hain (you should be in the army, you are so courageous. Despite your wife beside you, you are praising someone else's wife).”

Sony shared the show promo on Instagram and fans reacted to the video with enthusiasm. A fan commented, “Kuchh log forever BEST hote hain (some people are forever best). Like Sachin ji Supriya ji I am sure their daughter must be like her parents.” Another commented, “Sachin sir Aaj bhi javani dikh rahe hain apna Manus Hai Marathi (even today Sachin sir looks young, he is a Marathi).”

