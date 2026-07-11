Sairaab actor Rohit Chandel arrested under POCSO for allegedly stalking and assaulting 16-year-old girl in Mumbai

Television actor Rohit Chandel, who is known for featuring in shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Pandya Store, has been arrested by the Ghatkopar police in Mumbai after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, harassing and assaulting her. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The matter is now under investigation.

What the minor has alleged

Rohit Chandel arrested under POCSO act.

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According to a report by The Times of India, the minor alleged in her complaint that Rohit Chandel repeatedly contacted her using his personal phone number as well as multiple other mobile numbers, despite her objections. She further claimed that on July 5, the actor allegedly approached her near her residential building, chased her, got into an argument, verbally abused her, and assaulted her by hitting her.

Following the complaint, police registered a case against the actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has also been booked under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to stalking, and Section 115(2) of the BNS for voluntarily causing hurt.

Arrest and court proceedings

Rohit Chandel was arrested from his Dahisar residence on Friday and was later produced before a special POCSO court. The court sent him to police custody as the investigation continues. Confirming the development, a police official said, "Following the complaint, a case was registered, and the accused has been placed under arrest. Further probe is underway in the case."

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials have also confirmed that the actor and the 16-year-old girl knew each other. However, they have not shared any details about the nature of their acquaintance, stating that it is part of the ongoing investigation. About Rohit Chandel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials have also confirmed that the actor and the 16-year-old girl knew each other. However, they have not shared any details about the nature of their acquaintance, stating that it is part of the ongoing investigation. About Rohit Chandel {{/usCountry}}

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Rohit Chandel started his acting career in 2014 with a small role in the BIG Magic show Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. Before landing his first break, he had reportedly gone through more than 90 unsuccessful auditions. Over the years, he became a familiar face on television with roles such as Baji Rao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store. Most recently, he was seen in the TV show Sairaab.

Sairaab is a Hindi musical romantic drama that premiered on StarPlus on June 2, 2026, and is also streaming on JioHotstar. Rohit Chandel steps into the role of Ishaan, a successful pop star whose identity is deeply tied to music.

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Note: If you need to report a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Mumbai, you can call the 24x7 toll-free Child Helpline at 1098. Complaints can also be filed online through the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) via the POCSO e-Box. For additional support within Maharashtra, you can contact the Women Helpline by dialling 181 or reach out to the state's Women and Child Development Department.