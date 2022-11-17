Sajid Khan gets thrashing from Bigg Boss for using lottery system for chores duties, Sumbul gets punished for it. Watch

Bigg Boss 16’s latest episode showed Bigg Boss getting upset with captain Sajid Khan for dividing house duties using a lottery system. However, what the fans did not see coming was Sumbul Touqeer ending up paying for his mistake. In the video shared by Colors TV, Sumbul, ‘Sajid’s favourite', was asked to shift her luggage to the room, where common contestants, like Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, were living. Fans on social media were miffed with both Sajid and Bigg Boss for making Sumbul suffer for no fault of hers, some called the show ‘biased’. Also read: Furious Bigg Boss locks smoking room with ‘hum bewakoof hain’ sign, calls everyone shameless for smoking in open area

In the video, Sajid said he will go for ‘complete role reversal’ as the Bigg Boss house captain. He then made chits and wrote different house duties on them to decide which contestant will perform which house task, such as cleaning utensils, cooking, etc. However, he ended up making Bigg Boss upset with his method. Bigg Boss then asked Sajid if he would adopt the same strategy, while shooting a film and distribute tasks based on a lottery system. While Bigg Boss criticised Sajid for his method, he ended up punishing Sumbul for giving the chits to him.

Fans of Sumbul reacted to Bigg Boss punishing the actor for Sajid’s mistake, with some saying ‘it was completely Sajid’s fault’, and others calling Bigg Boss ‘biased’. A fan wrote, “I never watched Bigg Boss, thankfully. This year I am tolerating the show only for Sumbul, my doll. And now I can’t imagine to what extent this disgusting show is biased. Like seriously???” Another one wrote, “Big Boss is been very biased… every time only 5-6 people are given preference…” A fan also said, “Sajid ko captaincy se fired bhi kar sakte the... What bu****** is this (Bigg Boss could have fired Sajid from captaincy).”

Sharing the promo on Instagram, the channel wrote, “Captain ki galti padhi Sumbul par bhaari (Sumbul will face the consequences of the captain’s mistake).” Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, and at 9.30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

