Home / Entertainment / Tv / Salil Ankola tests Covid 19 positive, says 'I was breathless when wheeled into the hospital, it has been a scary time'
Salil Ankola shares his pic from the hospital.(Instagram)
Salil Ankola shares his pic from the hospital.(Instagram)
tv

Salil Ankola tests Covid 19 positive, says 'I was breathless when wheeled into the hospital, it has been a scary time'

  • Cricketer-turned-actor Salil Ankola shares how he was rushed to the hospital after facing breathlessness, soon after testing positive for coronavirus.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:01 AM IST

Actor and former cricketer Salil Ankola has tested positive for Covid-19, he revealed in a social media post, just a day ahead of his birthday. He posted a picture of himself from the hospital, with many of his industry colleagues writing "get well soon" messages for him.

Salil wrote on Instagram, "Bringing in my birthday tomorrow with COVID19 catching up with me. Unforgettable birthday. It’s scary to go through this but will be needing all your blessings to come through with this. Will be back soon full throttle."

Renuka Shahane was among the first ones to comment. "Take care @salilankola I'm sure you'll get well soon," she wrote. Chirag Patil commented, "Ul be back in no time ..! We will party soon."

Actor Manav Gohil wrote, "Take care bro... you’re gonna bounce back just like the beast that you are." Suyyash Rai commented, Bhaaau get well soonest toooo strong for this."

"Nothing can bring u down my brother .. superman u are," Sudhanshu Pandey wrote. Smriti Khanna, Mayur Mehta, Aditi Govitrikar, among many others, also posted their messages for Salil.

Salil has also revealed that he wanted to quarantine at home but faced congestion in his chest and struggled with breathlessness. That is when they decided he should be hospitalised.

Also read: Salman Khan wants Iulia Vantur to learn Urdu, says Arshi Khan

"It all began when I was about to fly out to Jaipur and hence underwent a COVID test. I was shocked that the test came out positive. My oxygen level had dropped to 80 and I was rushed to AllCure- Super Speciality Hospital (Jogeshwari). I was breathless when I was wheeled in. Immediately, I was put on a ventilator. I was admitted on February 28 at 5 am. I developed cough and fever and now they say I have COVID-induced pneumonia. It has been a scary time," Salil told Times of India. He added that he hopes "to be out of this in seven days".

Salil Ankola made his big screen debut with the Sanjay Dutt-Mahima Choudhury starrer Bollywood film, Kurukshetra, in 2000. He was also seen in Sanjay's Pitaah and Zayed Khan's Chura Liya Hai Tumne.

Salil has also worked in popular TV serials, including Kora Kaagaz, Rishtey, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Pyaar Ka Bandhan and Karamphal Daataa Shani, among many others.

