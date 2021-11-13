Salman Khan blasts Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss 15, says he would have set him straight: ‘Tum bheekh maangte…’

A new promo for the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed host Salman Khan lashing out at Pratik Sehajpal for mocking Rajiv Adatia. Salman called Pratik a ‘bully’ and asked who gave him the right to hit ‘below the belt’.

“Pratik, yeh koi comedy hai kya? Kisi ka mazaak udana (Is this a comedy show that you are making fun of others)?” Salman angrily asked. “‘Main woh line kabhi cross nahi karta’. Kya matlab tha jo tum Rajiv ko bol rahe the (‘I never cross the line’. What were you trying to tell Rajiv)?” he added.

Even as Pratik said that he did not mean anything bad, Salman accused him of ‘crossing the line’. “You are a ******* bully. You do not know the line. Kisne haq diya hai below the belt maarne ka? Main tumpe jokes banau toh? Do second ke andar ro doge (Who gave you the right to hit below the belt? Should I start cracking jokes about you? You will start crying in two seconds),” he said.

Salman said that he would have set Pratik straight if the actor was inside the Bigg Boss 15 house: “Tumhare saath na main hi hona chahiye tha. Main tumhara haal kya karta tum soch lo, tum bheekh maangte ki mujhe iss ghar se nikaalo (I should have been there with you. Imagine what I would have done to you, you would have begged to leave the house).”

Previously, Salman chastised Pratik for unscrewing the lock on the bathroom door while Vidhi Pandya was taking a shower. Pratik broke down after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and was consoled by Nishant Bhat, who asked him to learn from Salman’s words. “I know it is a little difficult, but do not worry. Sab theek ho jayega (All will be well),” Nishant told Pratik.