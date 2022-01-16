Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Salman Khan on Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s claim about Rakhi Sawant’s jail stint: ‘Your host has been in jail too’

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: A new promo showed Salman Khan’s sharp response to Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s allegation that Rakhi Sawant has been in jail.
Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15.
Published on Jan 16, 2022 11:52 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A new promo for the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed the contestants participating in a task that appeared to be about making sensational claims about each other. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Tejasswi Prakash and Rakhi Sawant could be seen seated in a special set-up, as they doubled up as news anchors. Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan also recalled his time in jail in the video.

Devoleena hid her face as Rakhi levelled an allegation against her: “Kya aap jaante hai ki iss ladki ki shaadi ho gayi hai (Did you all know that she is already married)?” Tejasswi took aim at Abhijit Bichukale and said, “Bichukale dada ne kiya tha 6 ghante ka kissing scene ek music video mein (He did a six-hour-long kissing scene in a music video).”

When it came to Devoleena’s turn, she hit back at Rakhi, saying, “Rakhi Sawant do din ke liye jail jaa kar aayi (Rakhi Sawant has been in jail for two days).”

Salman reminded Devoleena that he too has been in jail. “Tumhara host bhi jail jaa kar aaya hai (Your host has been in jail too),” he said.

Salman spent two nights at the Jodhpur Central Jail in 2018 in connection with a blackbuck poaching case, before he was granted bail. He has also had other stints in jail.

The Bigg Boss 15 promo also showed mediapersons who came as guests saying that Abhijit was given a free hand to behave badly. Rashami Desai seemed to agree and said, “Yeh gandi soch rakhte hai auraton ke liye (He has a horrible mentality when it comes to women).”

Abhijit got agitated and claimed that his reputation was being damaged. As a mediaperson asked him to apologise, he yelled, “Aap ko pata hai main kya hoon (Do you know who I am)?” Salman told him to ‘zip it’.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

