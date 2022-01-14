Salman Khan blushes as ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ advises him to get married, says ‘byah kar lijiye’. Watch

Maniesh Paul documented the recent Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded in Riyadh, headlined by Salman Khan, on his YouTube channel. He gave fans a tour of the stage and venue, glimpses of him getting ready and snippets of the performances, including Salman’s, Prabhudeva’s, Shilpa Shetty’s, Aayush Sharma’s, Saiee Manjrekar’s and his own.

At one point in the video, Maniesh thanked the enthusiastic crowd for all the love and added, “Agar aap log peeche nahi jayenge toh yeh show bandh karna padega (If you all don’t step back, we will have to stop the show).”

One of the skits showed Maniesh Paul calling ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ to the stage. Sunil Grover mimicked Amitabh and grilled Salman about getting married, Kaun Banega Crorepati-style. “Kya ho jaata hai shaadi ke naam se aapko? Byah kar lijiye (What happens to you when you hear the word ‘marriage’? Get married),” Sunil told a blushing Salman.

Signing off, Maniesh said that the Da-Bangg tour was a lot of fun. “The kind of love we got in Riyadh, it is unreal,” he added.

Previously, in part one of his Da-Bangg tour vlog, Maniesh gave a glimpse of the rehearsals. As he was taken to the green room, he quipped, “Welcome to my one-bedroom-hall-kitchen. Mumbai mein itna one-bedroom-hall-kitchen hi hota hai (In Mumbai, a 1 BHK is this large).”

Also read | Aayush Sharma says Salman Khan once told him off for visiting without Arpita: ‘Why do you come here again and again?’

Thousands attended the show in Riyadh, which featured Salman dancing to a medley of his songs from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kick and more. A video shared on Twitter by The Boulevard Riyadh showed glimpses of the performances. “This night was not like any other night. We lived it with Bollywood star Salman Khan and DA-BANGG stars... with their songs and reviews that amazed everyone in,” the caption read.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON