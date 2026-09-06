Salman Khan tells Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti ‘baap pe mat jaana’ during Bigg Boss 20 premiere. Watch

Season 20 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on the evening of September 6. The makers dropped a new promo ahead of the show, featuring actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, a Season 4 contestant. But this time around, he’s not there to compete. His daughter, musician Rhiti Tiwari, will be taking part instead.

Rhiti Tiwari on Bigg Boss 20

Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari will take part in Bigg Boss 20.

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A new promo for Bigg Boss 20 reveals that Rhiti will be one of the contestants. The promo begins with Manoj coming on stage while singing a song, and Salman pulls his leg about wanting to be on the show again. However, the actor-politician says he’s only there to drop off his daughter, Rhiti. The musician then takes the stage and delivers a performance.

Salman then advises her, “Ghar ke andar, ande lo lekar kabhi fight nahi karna (Do not fight over eggs when inside the house).” He also added, “Ae baap pe mat jaana. (Don’t talk about my father),” as Manoj grinned and covered his face. Rhiti cracked a ‘baap’ joke in return, making her father and Salman crack up.

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{{^usCountry}} Salman is referring to the infamous fight between Manoj and Dolly Bindra in Bigg Boss 4 over eggs. Even as the former wanted an omelette for breakfast, the latter wanted him to finish the leftovers first, leading to a fight. The moment when Manoj said, “Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai (The kitchen doesn't belong to anyone's father),” and Dolly responded with, “Baap pe bolna nahi,” has since become a meme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salman is referring to the infamous fight between Manoj and Dolly Bindra in Bigg Boss 4 over eggs. Even as the former wanted an omelette for breakfast, the latter wanted him to finish the leftovers first, leading to a fight. The moment when Manoj said, “Kitchen kisi ke baap ka nahi hai (The kitchen doesn't belong to anyone's father),” and Dolly responded with, “Baap pe bolna nahi,” has since become a meme. {{/usCountry}}

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About Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar at 9 PM and Colors TV at 10:30 PM. The makers have been dropping promos to tease the show’s contestants, one of whom is expected to be Badshah’s estranged wife, Isha Rikhi. Faisal Khan, Aamir Khan’s brother, Karan Wahi’s ex, Uditi Singh, Kushal Tanwar, Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, Khushi Dubey, are some of the names circulating. Even boxing legend Mary Kom’s name has been brought up as one of the rumoured contestants.

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The makers have also unveiled glimpses of the new Bigg Boss house, which features a quirky mix of fantasy-inspired elements and modern design. It features décor inspired by Alice in Wonderland, along with a shark-themed pool, a giant pink teapot that flows into a couch and a hot-air balloon transformed into a seating area. The house has been designed this season, taking inspiration from the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland. It also has two secret rooms and 104 cameras, which will keep a close watch on the contestants throughout their stay.