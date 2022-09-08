Salman Zaidi to marry fiance weeks after appearing on Ex or Next (Exclusive)

Salman Zaidi, who shot to fame after winning a reality TV show, is set to marry celebrity makeup artist Zeba Hassan — who has actor Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela as her clients — on October 16. They will have a traditional wedding that will be held in Hyderabad. “The preparations are going well. It will be a low-key affair, with our families and close friends in attendance,” says the Ace of Space Season 2 winner, who got engaged to Hassan in February. He adds that it will be a “four-day celebration” with sangeet, reception and nikaah ceremonies.

Zaidi has known Hassan, 27, for a long time, however, it was only in the last three years that they “got very close”. “It’s a love wedding and it feels good to marry someone you’ve known this long,” Zaidi mentions.

Though it’s a love marriage for Zaidi and Haasan (both 27), people close to him were shocked when he featured in a dating reality show, Ex Or Next, recently, more so because his ex-girlfriend, actor Krissann Barretto, was also a part of it. Ask him about it and Zaidi reveals that the show was shot last year. “It was shot almost nine months before my engagement. I had no idea that my ex would be there. I was caught off guard, but throughout the show, I was sure about not getting back with her,” he says.

The reality contestant was also supposed to do another dating reality show Splitsvilla last year, but had to back out at the last moment.