Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola returns to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' with explosive drama and surprising reunion

It’s official – Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola has returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for season 6, and things are heating up fast. In a sneak peek released during the season 5 finale, Sammi surprises her castmates with her arrival, leaving them shocked and confused.

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola to make a return on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'.(Instagram/sammisweetheart)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the jewelry designer, who quickly finds herself in heated exchanges with her former housemates. In the clip, Sammi can be seen getting frustrated and yelling at an unseen cast member, causing both Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to burst into tears.

Despite the drama, Sammi remains unapologetic, closing out the clip with her signature tagline: “I’m still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet.”

Fans of the OG Jersey Shore series will remember Sammi as one of the original cast members, but she opted out of Family Vacation when it premiered in 2018, citing a desire to avoid “toxic situations.” However, she had a change of heart and returned to the spinoff for season 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Sammi’s ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also appears in the season 6 trailer, it’s unclear whether the former couple filmed together. Ronnie left the show in May 2021 following his domestic violence arrest, but has expressed interest in returning.

Also read | RHOM celebrities go head-to-head in star-studded Wooshi World b-ball game

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is set to return to MTV this summer, and fans can expect plenty of drama and surprises from the returning cast members, including the long-awaited return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.