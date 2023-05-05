'Real Housewives of Miami' and b-ball celebrities slam dunk for make-a-wish at Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic

Last night, the FLA Arena in Sunrise was the place to be as the first-ever Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic brought out a star-studded crowd. The event, organized by digital influencer Wooshi, featured two teams made up of celebrities and real basketball players. 'Real Housewives of Miami' celebrities slam dunk for make-a-wish at Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic.

Larsa Pippen, star of "The Real Housewives of Miami," hit the red carpet and expressed her excitement to see her girlfriends play basketball. Her co-stars from the show also came ready to play, with Alexia Echevarria sporting her Jordans and Guerdy Abraira ready to slay.

Real basketball players like L.A. Lakers' Davon Reed and Monte Morris from the Washington Wizards were also in attendance to coach and provide pointers to the players.

While there was certainly some friendly competition between the celebrities, the real winner of the night was the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as all proceeds from the event went to the organization. And in the end, it was Team Jordan, led by Michael Jordan's son Marcus, that emerged victorious.

It was a night of fun and games for a good cause, with R&B singer Jacquees saying, "If I win tonight, it's just another win for the books. We're used to winning. We don't like losing," and country star Jimmie Allen bringing his A-game to the court.

Overall, the Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic was a slam dunk success, with Johnny G, who helped launch Wooshi, stating that "Miami needed Wooshi to bring out some positive energy, and last night we launched him. Wow, was it on fire last night."