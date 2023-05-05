Home / Entertainment / Tv / Reallity star Lisa Vanderpump's iconic restaurant ‘Pump’ runs out of Steam in West Hollywood

Reallity star Lisa Vanderpump's iconic restaurant 'Pump' runs out of Steam in West Hollywood

RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump is breaking hearts and headlines once again as she announced, the closure of her iconic West Hollywood eatery

It’s the end of an era for fans of Lisa Vanderpump’s Pump restaurant in West Hollywood. The iconic eatery, famous for its beautiful evenings under the olive trees, is closing its doors after 10 years due to an astronomical rent increase. With the rent reportedly reaching nearly $1 million per year, the reality star and her husband Ken Todd have decided not to renew the lease, calling it “untenable” for their business.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Pump restaurant in West Hollywood is closing due to rent increase.
But the Pump closure is just the latest blow for Vanderpump, who also had to close down her Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, in 2020 due to similar rent increase issues. However, the couple is not letting this setback stop them, as they already have plans to open two new restaurants at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Television personality Lisa Vanderpump poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington,(AP)
While Vanderpump’s restaurant empire is taking a hit, her Bravo show Vanderpump Rules is still going strong. The reality series, which follows the lives of the employees at SUR Restaurant and Lounge, is currently airing its tenth season on Wednesdays at 9pm ET. However, the show has not been without its share of drama, as recent headlines have been dominated by a cheating scandal involving two of the show’s stars, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Despite the drama, fans of Vanderpump and her restaurant empire will surely miss Pump’s beautiful ambiance and delicious food. But with the reality star’s tenacity and business savvy, we’re sure this is not the last we’ll see of her in the restaurant world.

couple reality tv show
