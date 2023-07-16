Samridhi Shukla, Farman Haider find love on set?

It’s onscreen romance turned off screen love for Samridhi Shukla and Farman Haider! After working with each other for several months, the two have formed a bond which is more personal than professional.

Samridhi Shukla and Farman Haider are seen in Saavi ki Savaari

We have exclusively got to know that the actors, who plays the lead couple in TV show Saavi ki Savaari, have got in a relationship, and are going strong,

“Farman was single at the time when he started shooting for the show but Samridhi was already in a relationship. She broke up with her boyfriend recently, and soon connected with Farman,” says a source.

The insider continues, “She found comfort in her friendship with Farman, which soon turned into love. She enjoys spending time with Farman on set in between shoots, and even after work. They hangout with each other even after work, and that has brought them closer”.

As per the source, “for a long time, Farman’s mother wanted to see her son find love”. “In fact, she is also very happy to see her son in this new relationship, and so comfortable with Samridhi”.

“Even though the show’s TRP is dropping and it is expected the show can go off air very soon, the blooming relationship between Samridhi and Farman is something which will make the show special in their life,” says the insider. When we reached out to Farman, he told us, “I am not in a relationship with anybody currently. Samridhii is my co-actor and friend”.

