Sana Khan, husband Anas Saiyad announce son's birth: 'Allah tala ne hume beta diya hai'

Former actor Sana Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the birth of her son. She and her husband Anas Saiyad made a joint post to share the news of their baby's arrival with their fans and followers. She shared an aayat from Quran to share the happy news.

Sana's baby announcement

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are proud parents of a boy.

“May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours,” the couple wrote in their post. They also attached a short video with their post which read, "Allah tala ne mukaddar mai likha phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya, Aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarra ke saath deta hai. Toh Allah tala ne hame beta diya (Allah wrote this in our destiny and then gave us this gift. When Allah gives us something, he gives it with his full heart and happiness. Allah blesses us with a son)."

Fans of the couple showered the family with blessings. “Allah aapke bete ko nek aur soleh banaye aap dono ke jaisa ameen (May Allah make your son kind like you),” wrote one. “Mashallah. Allah bless the little one. Ameen,” wrote another. One more fan wrote, “MashaAllah congratulations to the new parents. May Allah swt bless your little family.”

About Sana and Anas

Sana, best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film 'Jai Ho', quit her acting career before she married Anas in November 2020.

Earlier in March 2023, she confirmed her pregnancy news in an interview.

"I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it," Sana had said.

