Sara Evans reacts to her elimination from The Masked Singer Season 9: ‘it wasn’t fair but then god knew what.....'

Singer Sara Evans got evicted from the ninth season of The Masked Singer. In a new interview, she talked about her journey on the show. She called her elimination from the show ‘unfair.’ She shared the reasons for saying ‘yes’ and narrated her fan moment with legendary actor Dick Van Dyke. She also talked about her big project and future plans. (Also read: Sara Evans gets eliminated from The Masked Singer Season 9; 'shocked' fans say 'cannot believe you got voted off first')

In the first episode, three masked contestants tried their best to secure a place in the second episode, without disclosing their identities. Their costumes were Mustang, Gnome, and Medusa. Dick Van Dyke as Gnome was eliminated in the first round. Then, Mustang and Medusa gave a tough competition in the Battle Royale round. The two sang Rihanna's Diamonds. The Mustang's costume was worn by Sara.

In a interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sara expressed her displeasure over leaving the show quite early, and said, “I was sad. I was really upset initially, because I felt, well, that wasn't fair. Because, you know, if I had done ABBA night, and everybody was also doing ABBA, I probably could have stayed on longer. But then at the same time, I was missing my kids and I have so much going on in my career. So I was like, you know, God knew exactly what to do and the perfect amount of time that I needed to be involved. So I'm very grateful.”

There were many reasons for which she agreed to be part of the show. She told she did not give a second thought before saying yes, “I was instantly a 'yes,' because anytime that you have the opportunity to be on television, it's just great for everybody, great for the career, super fun, and I love doing stuff that's out of the norm for what I normally do. We spend most of the year on tour and doing concerts and then making records and writing, so I was so excited to do something different that would give me a fun boost for the beginning of the year.”

She was literally sobbing when she got to know she is sharing stage with Dick Van Dyke, and narrated an interesting story, “I am such a fan of The Dick Van Dyke Show. I've literally watched every episode 20 times over. Like, it's just bizarre that that was the case, because I'm the biggest fan in the world. So I started sobbing, sobbing. I couldn't believe it. My entire career, every time we check me into a hotel, I have used the name Laura Petrie, played by Mary Tyler Moore on The Dick Van Dyke Show for my codename. ”

On the work front, she said she will work on a new album from April, this year and hopes it wins Grammy. “And the songs are amazing. It's really country. I'm so excited about it. So that's going to be a big part of our year, because you know, all of the promotion, photo shoots and video shoots. And then we're also on tour and we usually do about 70 to 80 shows a year” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Sara Evans, an acclaimed singer and songwriter, is recognized for her valuable contributions to the music field, having produced 39 singles, ten full-length albums, three compilation albums, and two extended plays. Her popular songs, including Born to Fly, Suds in the Bucket, A Real Fine Place to Start, and No Place That Far, among others are admired by her fans.

