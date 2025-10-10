Sara Khan reacts to trolls criticising her, Krish Pathak's interfaith marriage: 'We aren't asking for anyone’s approval'

Actor Sara Khan, who recently got married to Krish Pathak in a court ceremony, has slammed trolls who criticised her over her interfaith marriage. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a video in which she also thanked her fans for their love and blessings for her marriage to actor Krish Pathak. Sara Khan and Krish Pathak officially registered their marriage in a court ceremony.

Sara Khan schools those who trolled her for interfaith marriage

Sara opened up about their different religion and talked about getting approval from their families. "Krish and I belong to different cultures, but we believe both our religions taught us love. Our families taught us to respect others first and not to hurt anyone. We also think so, we think alike...I want to thank all the positive well-wishers for your immense love," she said in the clip.

Sara talks about their different religion

The actor said that she wants to address the negative comments about her marriage and religion. "Please learn that any religion does not teach you to put down any other religion or beliefs or disrespect anyone. We are sharing our marital status with our well-wishers and not asking for anyone’s approval because we already have the approval of our families and the law. Any relation with my God is mine, completely mine. No one has any right to comment between me and my God. No religion teaches you to say bad words or interfere in someone’s life," she added.

Sara opens up about her wedding

Sara concluded her video by revealing that she and Krish will honour their faiths with a Nikah and a traditional "Pahadi Shadi with proper pheras." Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Thank you, everyone and love, love and only love to you all (red heart and kissing face emojis)." Reacting to the post, Krish wrote the lyrics of Shah Rukh Khan's song from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi--Tujh mein rab dikhta hai.... Yaara mein kya karu.

Sara's post after her marriage

The couple officially registered their marriage in an intimate court ceremony. Sara took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share the happy news with fans, along with a series of beautiful pictures with Krish. Along with the photos, she shared an adorable note that reflected their love story.

"Two faiths. One script. Infinite love. The signatures are sealed. From Qubool Hai se Saat Phere, the vows await this December. Two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when love is the headline, everything else becomes a beautiful subplot," she wrote.

Sara is best known for her roles in Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai and Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi. This is Sara's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Ali Merchant in a televised ceremony during Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. The two later separated in 2011.