Sarah Shahi's steamy photoshoot sets hearts racing, 'getting better with time'

Sarah Shahi, best known for her role in the hit show Sex/Life, set Instagram ablaze with her recent photoshoot pictures. The stunning actress looked absolutely scorching as she posed against the stunning backdrop of the beach and sea. Her stylish poses and alluring beauty left fans in a frenzy, flooding the comments section with compliments. Many fans eagerly awaited a comment from her actor-boyfriend Adam Demos, hoping for a sweet message for his lady love. (Also read: Mom to be Laura Anderson flashes radiant smile in latest post, shows off her 'biggest jeans'. See pics)

She shared a collection of stunning photos, showcasing her in a variety of breathtaking outfits. In one of the pictures, she looked mesmerizing in a glittery grey dress with a backless design, sitting on a wooden box with sand and sea serving as the perfect backdrop. In another photo, she exuded sheer elegance in a red and golden mini dress, with her hair flowing freely in the air while she sat barefoot on a chair. Another picture in the series showed her holding the tip of her gown and giving a serious look.

The post also included a couple of close-up shots, where she candidly smiled for the camera during the photoshoot. Many fans eagerly awaited a comment from her boyfriend, actor Adam Demos, who has also been in the spotlight recently for his role in the hit Netflix show Sex/Life.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sarah wrote, “@Therealsherylnields (white heart emoji).” Video Creator Saffron Barker commented, “Wow (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” Hassie Harrison commented, “Good goddess (fire emoji).” Stacy Rukeyser wrote, “These are gorgeous!” Actor Aneesh Sheth commented, “Mommy.”

Reacting to the pictures, one of Sarah's fans wrote, “I'm here for Adam Demos's comment.” Another fan commented, “I don't know you, but your soul literally glows through you. You're gorgeous and seems like genuinely good human.” “She's literally the definition of getting better with time. She's in her 40s?! Wow just wow!” “Damn hot!”, added one. “Magnificent, sexy and gorgeous photos”, wrote other. “Terribly sexy little woman, I can't picture anyone playing the part of Billy in sex like but her”, read one comment. Sarah's post received a like from her boyfriend Adam, but he refrained from leaving a comment.

Adam Demos, who starred in the Netflix series Sex/Life, recently spoke with PEOPLE in 10 to promote the show's second season. During the interview, he candidly discussed his girlfriend and co-star, Sarah Shahi, sharing three reasons why he loves her. He emphasized that her heart was the most important reason and expressed this sentiment to the show's host, Makho Ndlovu.

Adam further expanded on his adoration for Sarah by emphasizing her kindness, which he deemed as everything to him. When queried about the third reason, he jokingly proposed that ‘everything’ could potentially serve as the third factor. He subsequently declared himself as Shahi's biggest supporter and commended her for being extraordinary in all facets of life.