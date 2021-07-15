Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sarita Choudhury joins Sex and the City revival drama series, will play Manhattan real estate broker
tv

Sarita Choudhury joins Sex and the City revival drama series, will play Manhattan real estate broker

Sex and the City revival drama will see Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their characters, now in their 50s. Sarita Choudhury is known for her roles in films like Mississippi Masala, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 and in Tom Hanks' A Hologram for the King.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Sarita Choudhury as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Mira Nair's Midnight's Children.

After Yang actor Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker of Empire fame, and Karen Pittman, best known for The Morning Show, have signed on to star in HBO Max's Sex and the City revival.

Titled And Just Like That..., the series will see franchise leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York from the popular romance comedy drama series that aired on HBO in 1998.

The Sex in the City revival drama will see Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin begin a new journey in life as three friends who are now in their 50s.

According to Deadline, Sarita stars as single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker, Seema Patel. Sarah will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian. Karen Pittman will be seen in the role of Dr Nya Wallace, a brilliant Columbia Law professor.

"Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family. Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell," executive producer Michael Patrick King said.

Sarah, Nixon and Davis are also attached to executive produce the 10-episode series that started production in New York last week.

Other original cast members Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler will also return for the revival drama.

Also read: Sharat Saxena says all ‘good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan’, people like him get ‘scrapings’

Sara Ramirez, known for Grey's Anatomy and Madam Secretary, is a new addition to And Just Like That...

Kim Cattrall, who played one of the four leads Samantha Jones in Sex and the City and its two follow-up movies, is not part of the upcoming series.

Based on a novel of the same name by Candace Bushnell, the original Sex and the City series was created by Darren Star, also known for the cult classic series Beverly Hills, 90210, Younger and Emily in Paris.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarah jessica parker cynthia nixon carrie bradshaw

Related Stories

bollywood

Paresh Rawal reveals why he didn't launch son Aditya Rawal: 'Don't have that kind of money'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:00 PM IST
bollywood

Shershaah teaser: Sidharth Malhotra's war film to clash with Bhuj; it's Karan Johar vs Ajay Devgn 2.0

UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:24 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mama koala cuddling her sleeping baby makes for a delightful watch

‘Some light reading with lil X’: Elon Musk posts pic of son X AE A-XI

‘Dinosaur’ gets vaccinated in Malaysia, video will crack you up

Human tells her name to pet dogs, they react. Watch adorably funny viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP