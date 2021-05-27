Home / Entertainment / Tv / Chris Noth all set to return as Mr Big in Sex and the City revival
Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker in a scene from Sex and the City.
Chris Noth all set to return as Mr Big in Sex and the City revival

  • Chris Noth will be reprising his role of Mr Big, which he played in the series as well as its two film adaptations.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 06:35 PM IST

Actor Chris Noth, who played the love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City series, is officially returning for the show's revival.

Titled "And Just Like That...", the new 10-episode series will also bring back cast members Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The show will follow Carrie, Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s".

Chris will be reprising his role of Mr Big, which he played in the series as well as its two film adaptations.

"I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That. How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr Big?" executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The revival, which comes from HBO Max, will also star Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured.

Michael Patrick King, who won an Emmy for his work as a director on the series, will executive produce the new take alongside Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin.

The original series, created by Darren Star, was based on a novel of the same name by Candace Bushnell and ran from 1998 to 2004. The film adaptations were released in theatres in 2008 and 2010, respectively.


