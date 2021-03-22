Home / Entertainment / Tv / Sasural Simar Ka season 2 brings back Dipika Kakar, actor says 'lets create magic again'
tv

Sasural Simar Ka season 2 brings back Dipika Kakar, actor says 'lets create magic again'

Actor Dipika Kakar has announced that she will be returning with a new season of her hit supernatural drama, Sasural Simar Ka.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 AM IST
Dipika Kakar became a household name with the first season of Sasural Simar Ka.

Actor Dipika Kakar is coming back to daily soaps with her hit supernatural drama, Sasural Simar Ka. The actor has even shared a video to announce the same.

Taking to Instagram, Dipika shared the first glimpse at her character, Simar, in the second season. "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....Are you ready...Lets create magic again," she wrote with her post.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic video

Sidharth strikes a dance pose, fans compare him to Michael Jackson

Priya Ahuja Rajda: My social media posts come from a state of anxiety and depression

Bigg Boss 14 couples Aly-Jasmin, Rahul-Disha go on double date. See pics, video

In the video, Dipika begins by greeting everyone 'Jai Mata Di' in Simar's usual style. She informs viewers that she is coming back because of all the love they gave her through the years. She even teased that new faces will be seen on the show.

Fans expressed their excitement about the show's new season. "Wow can't wait Dipi di," wrote one. "Shoaib sir bhi he show me? We want both of you," asked another about Dipika's actor husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. He was also a part of the first season of the show.

Also read: Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash, see pics

Sasural Simar Ka aired on Colors TV from April 2011 to March 2018. During its tenure, the show went from being a daily soap about female empowerment to a supernatural show with regular appearances from demons and visits to 'paataal lok'. Clips from the show often went viral for their bizarre logic and execution.

Dipika took part in Colors TV's reality show, Bigg Boss season 12, and went on to win the trophy. Speaking about her win, she had told PTI, “I wanted to prove that Bigg Boss is not about being mean or demeaning anybody and it is about being honest and good. I am very happy (with) the way I conducted myself on the show. I won."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dipika kakar shoaib ibrahim sasural simar ka

Related Stories

tv

Bizarre Sasural Simar Ka clip goes viral, Twitter dubs it 'great source of national embarrassment'

PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:09 PM IST
tv

Sasural Simar Ka’s Manish Raisinghan marries actor Sangeita Chauhaan amid Covid-19, parents join via video call

UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2020 04:57 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP