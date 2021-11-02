Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Saumya Tandon: After two years, Diwali will be all about festivities and family time

Saumya Tandon is glad for “happy times” as she after two years she met her in-laws and is looking forward to meeting her sisters soon as well
Saumya Tandon is also going abroad to spend time with her sisters later this month.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:12 PM IST
By Kavita Awaasthi

Saumya Tandon is excited and looking forward to Diwali festivities. She has a lot planned for this month.

The actor is glad that her in-laws, who live in Delhi, are visiting as they couldn’t meet them in the last two years. “Due to the pandemic, they were reluctant to travel and we couldn’t meet. Now, they are finally here. We will have a lovely Diwali this year. We will decorate the house, play cards, and even go for an intimate house party. Thankfully, after last two years which were so sad for everyone. This year, Diwali will be all about a wonderful celebration, lots of festivities and family time. “

Tandon is also going abroad to spend time with her sisters later this month. “I am flying to London to meet my sisters. I haven’t met them in two years, so it’s happy times ahead. 2021 will end on a high note for me,” she quips.

Moreover, it’s her birthday today and as she isn’t “much of a party person”, it will be a quite birthday. She shares, “I am a low-key birthday person. I get introspective and have existential questions, so I become philosophical. At times, my husband or friends organise a party but this year, I told them I don’t want a big party. It will be just the family going out for dinner.”

Every year, her birthdays make her retrospect about life. “I realise that I would be flustered about small things in life, would be uptight about my career and would feel stressed out. But now due to the pandemic, I have started to develop balance in life. I know health is important. It’s okay if you are not working on an agenda for a while. It is okay to relax for a bit. I have begun valuing the other things in life. I have always been a workaholic, so now I am kind of getting comfortable with the idea of leisure and chilling,” she ends.

