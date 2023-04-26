Savannah Chrisley spills the tea on her date with Bachelor's Colton Underwood before he came out as gay

Reality TV stars Savannah Chrisley and Colton Underwood shocked fans when they revealed they went on a date four years ago, way before Underwood came out as gay. In an episode of Chrisley’s podcast, “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” the duo opened up about their brief encounter after the ACM Awards. Chrisley said she knew Underwood was gay from the get-go, and the date ended up being a dud with “no connection” due to “obvious reasons.”

Savannah Chrisley spills the tea on her date with Bachelor's Colton Underwood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But that’s not all - Underwood also recounted an awkward conversation with Chrisley’s dad, Todd, who warned him that his daughter “wasn’t ready for a man like you.” Underwood had to agree, saying he wasn’t ready for her either.

Fast forward a few years, and Underwood became a household name after appearing on multiple seasons of The Bachelor franchise, ultimately coming out on national television in 2021. Chrisley was not surprised, telling her friend Emily, “I told you so!” after seeing the interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Love Is Blind fans fumed with reunion fail, want to replace Nick, Vanessa with…

Underwood has since moved on and is engaged to Jordan C. Brown, but it’s clear that his dating history includes some surprising twists and turns. Will we see Chrisley and Underwood team up for another reality TV venture? Only time will tell.