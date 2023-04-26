Are Love Is Blind hosts facing the axe? Fans want to replace Nick and Vanessa Lachey with these alums

Rumors are swirling that Love Is Blind hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey may be out, with alums Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton being considered as replacements. The Daily Mail reports that the hosts' poor handling of sensitive topics during a recent live reunion event and delayed technical issues may have sealed their fate. This image released by Netflix shows Nick Lachey, left, and Vanessa Lachey arriving for the season four reunion of "Love is Blind" at Sunset Bronson Studios.(AP)

"There's always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special which was a complete disaster on so many levels," an insider claimed.

Lauren and Cameron

Many viewers criticized Vanessa's apparent bias against male contestants and pressuring the couples to have babies. The couple's handling of the show's sensitive issues led to rumors that a change might be needed to keep ratings up. "People want to relate to the hosts, and at this point they can't relate to Vanessa or Nick," said an on-set source.

Jody Santos, the paparazzo assaulted by Nick in March 2022, also weighed in, claiming that Vanessa encouraged her husband to attack her. "These people are role models and should know better," Santos said.

Despite the controversy surrounding the hosts, Love Is Blind remains popular among viewers. Netflix has yet to comment on the rumors, but executives have apologized for the technical difficulties during the live reunion event. As for the show's future, it remains to be seen whether the Lacheys will keep their hosting duties or if fan favorites Lauren and Cameron will take over.