Home / Entertainment / Tv / Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen comes to the defense of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey amid reunion drama

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen comes to the defense of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey amid reunion drama

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 21, 2023 08:26 PM IST

‘Love Is Blind’ alum Shayne Jansen has spoken out in defense of Nick and Vanessa Lachey amid the reunion backlash

Love Is Blind alum Shayne Jansen has come to the defense of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey after the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion received backlash from viewers. Many criticized Vanessa's line of questioning during the reunion, with some cast members even feeling targeted by her probing.

Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen comes to the defense of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey after reunion drama.
Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen comes to the defense of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey after reunion drama.

But Jansen has spoken out in defense of the Lacheys, calling them "the nicest humans" and adding that Nick "shot the s–t with us talking football." Jansen, who appeared on season 2 of the hit Netflix show, also proposed to fellow contestant Natalie Lee but the two broke up on their wedding day.

Despite the criticism, Vanessa has also received support from other cast members and her husband, Nick. They have both praised the cast's willingness to be vulnerable and put themselves out there in the name of love. While there were technical issues that prevented the reunion from airing live, the hosts were able to chat with the most recent pod squad about their experiences and life after the altar.

Also read | Love Is Blind drama continues, Vanessa Lachey sends roses to Paul Peden

Love Is Blind season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix, and with Jansen's defense of the Lacheys, viewers may be more willing to give the hosts the benefit of the doubt. Regardless, the show has been a huge success for the streaming giant and continues to captivate audiences with its unique premise and dramatic twists.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Netflix football reality tv show + 1 more
Netflix football reality tv show
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out