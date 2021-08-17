Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sex and the City reboot: Sarah Jessica Parker poses with newcomer Nicole Ari Parker, see pics

Sarah Jessica Parker shared several new photos from the sets of the Sex and the City revival titled And Just Like That. Also seen in them were Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Sex and the City revival show is titled And Just Like That.

Get your martinis ready because the ladies of Sex and the City are back in action for the upcoming revival. Actor Sarah Jessica Parker recently shared a happy picture from the sets of the series.

On Monday, Sarah Jessica Parker shared several new photos from the sets of the Sex and the City revival titled And Just Like That which featured the actor embraced in a group hug with longtime co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as newcomer Nicole Ari Parker.

"#memoriesmonday @cynthiaenixon @iamkristindavis @nicoleariparker Oh so fine. I'd sing along to 70's love songs with this trio deep into any night. @justlikethatmax I'll see you ladies tomorrow! X, SJ," she captioned the post.

The post also included a picture of the group with their backs facing the camera and a snapshot of the foursome leaning back and smiling.

"These Beautiful Beings," Nicole wrote on her Instagram when she re-shared her castmate's post. "Thank you #SJP for holding the whole place together on such a long hot night."

In And Just Like That, Cynthia and Kristin will be reprising their respective roles of Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York -- which they played in all six seasons of Sex and the City as well as two feature films, reported People magazine.

As for Nicole, she will play Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," according to an announcement from HBO Max in July.

Also read: Not Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan wanted Aayush Sharma as Shershaah Vikram Batra, hoped it would be his debut film

The new show, which does not yet have an official premiere date, will pick up with three of Sex and the City's four main characters navigating life, love and friendship in their 50s.

While OG cast member Kim Cattrall opted not to return as Samantha Jones, many other stars of the original series will be reviving their roles -- including Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman will round out the cast as fresh faces to the series.

