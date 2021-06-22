Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shalin Bhanot offers aid to Kamathipura sex workers, was shocked to learn they 'solicit themselves for 50'

Shalin Bhanot on Tuesday posted videos of himself offering aid to the sex workers of Mumbai's Kamathipura, after coming to learn that some of them have had to 'resort to soliciting their bodies for as low as ₹50'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Shalin Bhanot has shared a social media post about the plight of sex workers in Mumbai.

Actor Shalin Bhanot on Tuesday offered aid to the sex workers of Mumbai's Kamathipura. He thanked Sonu Sood for having inspired him to try and help the women, who 'solicit themselves for as low as 50.'

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Shalin Bhanot spoke to a crowd of women, who thanked him for his gesture. A man in the crowd said that they don't beg for money, but work hard for it. A second video showed Shalin distributing food packages and masks.

He wrote in his caption, "I suddenly fell desolate & bereft as my car made way into the tiny lanes of Mumbai's damned Kamathipura. During the second lockdown, I felt restless & wanted to put my able self to greater good. There is no dearth of generosity & humanity in this era we all call Kalyug. There are civilians moving moutains & helping the needy. Also emerged a massiah in Sonu Sood bhaiya who inspired us to walk the less traveled path. I did my research & learnt how our red light area wasn't fortunate enough to get anyone's attention."

He continued, "I got through one social worker from the area. When he mentioned women solicit themselves for as low as 50. I was numb. I wanted to get people together, raise funds for them but they always say, lead by example. So I did whatever little I could. Learnt about their immediate needs & tried to help about a 100 families. When I was just about to take leave, some women ran up to me, their eyes moist, they tied their dupatta for a mask, they joined hands & I haven't felt this hopeless in the longest time. I'll try my best but I also need you guys to come forward & help me. I'm genuinely looking for suggestions. Can we try to save our women?"

In an interview with SpotboyE, he said that it came as a 'shock' to him when he found out that the women 'had to resort to soliciting their bodies for as low as 50' and that most of them do not have access to 'basic essentials like a mask or sanitation products'. He hoped for more people to come forward and help them.

Also read: Exes Shalin Bhanot, Dalljiet Kaur spotted together, years after bitter split. See pic

Shalin has featured in shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Suryaputra Karn, Sajda Tere Pyaar Mein, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. He made his streaming debut with Inspector Avinash. co-starring Randeep Hooda.

Recently, the actor was spotted in public with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur, over half-a-decade after their divorce. They were married from 2009 to 2015.

