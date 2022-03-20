Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shalva Kinjawadekar on falling in love with Shreya Daflapurkar: Got carried away and started loving her
tv

Shalva Kinjawadekar on falling in love with Shreya Daflapurkar: Got carried away and started loving her

TV actor Shalva Kinjawadekar who was last seen in Marathi serial Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla opened up on his girlfriend and how he was averse to the idea of falling in love.
Shalva Kinjawadekar on falling in love with Shreya Daflapurkar: Got carried away and started loving her
Shalva Kinjawadekar on falling in love with Shreya Daflapurkar: Got carried away and started loving her
Published on Mar 20, 2022 04:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Shalva Kinjawadekar was quite certain that he doesn’t wish to fall in love. Three years ago, he recalls he was too “career oriented”. Nonetheless, life has its own plans. The actor fell in love with his childhood friend, stylist Shreya Daflapurkar and since then, the two have been going strong for more than three years now.

“It’s going good and amazing,” Kinjawadekar gushes. “I thought love will never be a priority in my life and my work will be. But it surprisingly hits you and it happens. It’s a splendid surprise that life gives you and you like it,” he adds.

The two “have known each other since childhood”. However, they recently connected and everything fell into place. “I got carried away and I started loving her. I used to think ki pyaar mein pad gaye toh sab time usi mein jaayega. It will be a distraction and I will not be able to focus on my career and work,” he elaborates. Ask him what changes love has brought in his life and he coyly admits, “The stupidity is a little less. I’ve turned into a mature stupid guy.”

But has love made him less focused towards his career? Pat comes his reply, “Love is easy. When you are in love, you manage, you survive.”

On the work front, Kinjawadekar recently wrapped up his Marathi TV show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla. “I would like to explore myself for a while now. I want to work on myself, learn something new about acting and I’m looking for something exciting,” Kinjawadekar signs off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out