Shama Sikander hopes 2022 is the year she marries her finace James Milliron

Updated on Feb 12, 2022 07:54 PM IST
ByJuhi Chakraborty

Actor Shama Sikander and her partner, American businessman James Milliron have been together for many years now. The couple, who have been engaged for some time, is finally looking to settle down this year.

Speaking about her marriage plans, which have been hampered by the ongoing pandemic Sikander tells us, “It will happen soon Inshallah. Hopefully 2022 will be the year we get married. I am excited.”

The actor says she could not have found a better life partner than Milliron. “Our relationship has been very smooth right from the beginning. Our coming together has been easy. We have not had these mera dil upar neeche ho raha hai, zameen aasman ghoom gaya feeling. It was just very calming, safe, assuring and easy. It feels like we were meant to be together and we were meant for each other,” she explains.

While she does admit that there are tough days in their relationship but they handle it with utmost care and maturity.

“The whole idea is to not break up but to make up. We don’t want our egos to get in the way of our relationship. We keep our egos in check. It takes a lot of work, we both meditate a lot,” the actor adds.

The 40-year-old further says that it is this understanding that they have of themselves as individual and each other , that helps them sail through the lows in life and their relationship.

“ Even our difficult times are easy. We don’t force each other to be who we are not. We are two individuals who are extremely in love with each other and ourselves. We respect the boundaries and we love to give each other. It is not oh he is my fiancé so I have to do it, it comes naturally to both of us. We don’t like complications,” she ends.

