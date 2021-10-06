Shamita Shetty flirts with Raqesh Bapat from inside Bigg Boss 15 house, see his reaction

Shamita Shetty, who is currently seen on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15, is missing actor Raqesh Bapat. In a clip shared by Shamita’s official handle late Tuesday, she can be seen practising Marathi lines.

Co-contestant Jay Bhanushali could be seen cheering her on, directing and encouraging her to practise more. Jay taught Shamita a Marathi line and asked her to enact it like a shy woman.

The contestants enjoyed her performance and then told her that watching her, Raqesh Bapat might just enter the show. Shamita blushed as she told them that he won’t come to the show. Tejasswi Prakash then teased Shamita, asking her to make ‘pohe’ the next day and Jay called her ‘Shamita Shetty Bapat’. Raqesh is a foodie and loves pohe. Responding to the post on Shamita Shetty’s official handle, Raqesh wrote in the comment section, “Hooo aaikla kanda pohe awaits.”

Soon after Salman Khan welcomed Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat on Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh posted a video with her. He also wrote, “It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out! @shamitashetty_official...” He also used the hashtag “shara” in his post - a name that fans have given to his pairing with Shamita.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat grew close on their reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. They are not confirmed being in a relationship but have admitted to sharing a special bond. After the show ended, they were often spotted together at various outings.