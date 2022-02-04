Shamita Shetty on why she questioned if Raqesh Bapat was ‘still’ her boyfriend: ‘A lot of things change’

Shamita Shetty, in a new interview, revealed why she questioned her relationship with Raqesh Bapat. While speaking to her mother via video conferencing on Bigg Boss 15 last, she asked, “I was actually just wondering, is he still my boyfriend? It’s been three months.”

Raqesh and Shamita fell in love on Bigg Boss OTT. Just days after the show ended, she entered the Bigg Boss house yet again, as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15. She said that they had spent so much time apart that she was unsure if he had ‘moved on’.

Talking to ETimes, Shamita said, “I was away from Raqesh for such a long time in that house that I would sometimes think that is he still my boyfriend? I would think 3/4 months is such a long time and a lot of things change. That’s the reason I would often ask everyone is Raqesh still my boyfriend or has he moved on because I really had no idea.”

Shamita said that she ‘wouldn’t have blamed’ Raqesh, had he moved on, because she was away from him for months without any way to communicate with him. “He had no access to me except the television screen. But the bond was strong enough to have both of us feel the same way. When I came out of the house, he waited for me and we would like to get to know each other well. I met him on a game show and that world is totally different. I want to know him in the outer world and hopefully, there’s a positive future for both of us together,” she said.

Also see: Raqesh Bapat confronts Tejasswi Prakash for comments on Shamita Shetty-Karan Kundrra, says he wanted to break TV. Watch

Raqesh joined Shamita on Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant but left shortly afterwards due to health issues. He later came on the show during the finale to confront Tejasswi Prakash for her comments against her.

