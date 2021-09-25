Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat step out for first date since Bigg Boss OTT. See pics

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat stepped out for a date on Friday night, their first since stepping out of the Bigg Boss OTT house last week. Raqesh took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of himself and Shamita, holding hands.

Sharing the photo, he wrote ‘U & I,’ and added a heart emoji with the popular nickname coined by their fans: #shara. The photo showed them at their dinner table with a wine glass and some chopsticks visible.

More paparazzi pictures outside the venue showed them smiling for the cameras as they posed together. Shamita wore a blush pink top and skirt combo while Raqesh wore a black shirt with blue jeans. As they got their pictures clicked, the couple also looked at each other and smiled.

Raqesh and Shamita met inside the Bigg Boss OTT house in August. The two were introduced as each other's ‘connection’, and soon fell for each other.

Raqesh was earlier married to actor Ridhi Dogra. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about how the divorce from Ridhi took a toll on him but share a healthy realtionship now. “Any relationship ending has never been easy and I am an emotional person. I never thought I would end up in a situation like divorce because I always, and she also, wanted to work on the marriage for sure. But unfortunately, there are things that you cannot control and sometimes, you go through that whole aspect of ‘shayad achcha ho sakta tha (maybe it could have been fixed)’, so there is a lot of guilt, a lot of ‘maybe I went wrong, she went wrong’, she also probably felt the same,” he said.

He added that he is taking things ‘slow’ with Shamita. “Before giving it any kind of name, this bond, we would like to know each other better,” he said.