Shamita Shetty says she is seeking therapy after Bigg Boss 15, ‘wanted to run away’ from birthday party

Shamita Shetty talked about the psychological fallout of being a part of Bigg Boss and said that she is seeking therapy. She was a part of Bigg Boss OTT and shortly after that, she was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 15.

In an interview, Shamita said that her anxiety level increased inside the Bigg Boss house and she is still dealing with it. She also called the show mentally ‘taxing’.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Shamita said, “I wouldn’t say I am 100% back to my life out here. You know what I mean? Thoda time lag raha hai (It’s taking some time). And I didn’t realise this. Jab bohot saare log mere aas paas hua karte the (When I was around a lot of people), I would feel very strange and unfortunately for me, my birthday was in a few days, so I had to see a lot of people but I wanted to run away.”

Calling the show emotionally ‘taxing’, Shamita said that ‘it takes a lot of healing once you come out of the house’. “Mera anxiety level ghar ke andar bohot hi badh gaya tha (My anxiety level increased a lot inside the Bigg Boss house) and I already had anxiety issues, so it’s definitely something I am dealing with,” she said, adding that she is seeking professional help. “I have a therapist, who is very good. Mujhe at least pata hai ki yeh jo phases aate hai, temporary phases hai (At least I know that these phases are temporary),” she said, adding that meditation helps her.

Previously, Shamita was a part of Bigg Boss 3 but quit the show midway to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding to Raj Kundra. She was in the top five of Bigg Boss OTT as well as Bigg Boss 15.

