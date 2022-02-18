Shamita Shetty reveals if Raqesh Bapat has proposed marriage to her: ‘Main bhaag jaungi’

Shamita Shetty, who fell in love with Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT last year, clarified that there are no immediate plans of getting married. She also denied it when asked if he popped the question.

In an interview, Shamita said that she ‘barely spent any time’ with Raqesh in the outside world. She added that they need to know each other inside out to spend the rest of their lives together, and right now, they are still ‘getting to know each other’.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Shamita answered if Raqesh asked her to marry him. “No! Woh paagal hai? Iss stage pe koi bhi mereko aise bolega, please, main bhaag jaungi. Aur agar main usko bolungi, woh bhaag jayega (He’s not crazy. At this stage, if anyone says that to me, I will run away. And even if I tell him this, he will run away). It’s too soon for all this,” she said.

“Yes, we have some really sweet fans who love seeing us together. There’s a beautiful hashtag that is formed - our cute little love story gave birth to ‘ShaRa’. They are such passionate fans that they want to see this work, they want to see us together, they really live our happy moments. I just think that is so beautiful. Raqesh and I really like each other, so we want to take our time with this. We are not teenagers to rush into things. Time lagta hai (It takes time),” she added.

Earlier this week, Shamita and Raqesh spent Valentine’s Day in Alibaug with her sister Shilpa Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra. Shamita shared a video of herself dancing with Raqesh and wrote on Instagram, “Well… In time… my Valentine @raqeshbapat... you are my favourite feeling. Happy Valentine’s Day to my Insta family.”

Also read | Shamita Shetty on why she questioned if Raqesh Bapat was ‘still’ her boyfriend: ‘A lot of things change’

Raqesh, too, dedicated a post to Shamita. Posting a video of them enjoying a ferry ride together, he wrote, “‘Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale.’ @shamitashetty_official happy Valentine’s day #love #ShaRa.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON