Shamita Shetty slams rumours of her getting preferential treatment, says she lost six kilos due to Bigg Boss 15 rules

Shamita Shetty denied getting preferential treatment on Bigg Boss 15 and said that such allegations take away from her hard work. She was responding to a section of people, who felt Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan and Colors favoured her because she is a Bollywood star and Shilpa Shetty’s sister.

In an interview, Shamita pointed out that Salman also ‘shouted at (her) very badly’ when he felt that she was in the wrong and corrected her as he does with every contestant. She said that Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar did the same with her.

“These judgments that people have, it takes away from the hard work somebody is putting in. I have put my heart and soul into this game. I had nothing left to give, that is how much I put into this show. It’s very simple for people to sit in a house, switch on the TV, watch that show for one hour and make that comment but they don’t know what that person is going through,” Shamita told Bollywood Bubble.

“I was not treated as a so-called celebrity from Bollywood in the house. I ate the same food. Yes, mine was gluten-free because I have a medical issue and I had a certificate that allowed me that food inside, but I still lost six kilos because there was ration in that house. I still washed the same amount or even more dishes. I still kept the house clean. I did exactly what the other people were doing. So, where is this so-called different treatment given to me?” she added.

Shamita was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 15 but lost the trophy to Tejasswi Prakash. She previously appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 3 as well.

