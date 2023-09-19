Shannon Beador of 'Real Housewives of Orange County' arrested for DUI and hit-and-run in California

Shannon Beador, a star of the reality TV show ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’, was arrested for drunk driving and hit-and-run in Newport Beach, California, over the weekend.

Reality TV star Shannon Beador arrested(Instagram/Shannon Beador)

The Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson told several news outlets that Beador was taken into custody early Sunday morning after officers responded to a report of a collision. She was charged with two misdemeanors DUI with alcohol and hit-and-run with property damage ‒ and released.

Beador’s lawyer Michael L. Fell issued a statement to USA TODAY Monday, saying Beador is “extremely apologetic and remorseful” for her actions.

“We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available,” Fell said.

“Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Beador, 59, has been a part of the “Real Housewives” franchise since 2014 and is still on the show. She also has her own line of ‘Real For Real’ holistic products and ready-made meals, and she is expected to attend the BravoCon fan event with other network stars in Las Vegas in November.

Beador’s close friend Jeff Lewis, who is an interior designer and radio host, shared that Beador is recovering from injuries she sustained in the hit-and-run.

“I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever, ever drink and drive. That is something that we have both discussed previously,” Lewis said on his SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live Monday.

“I will tell you she is accepting full accountability. She is ashamed; she is embarrassed."

Lewis also said the reality TV star will be starting counseling this week, apparently to deal with her alcohol issues.

“I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic," Lewis said.

“As her close friend, I think she’s going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol.”

