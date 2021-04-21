Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia celebrate second wedding anniversary, he says their love won against all odds

Actor Sharad Malhotra and wife Ripci Bhatia celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Thursday. He posted a picture on Instagram on the occasion.

He wrote: "All of the best LOVE stories have one thing in common, you have to go against the odds to get there... We did !!! @ripci.bhatia #happyanniversary #2yearsold #merisardarni."

A number of their friends reacted to the post. Social activist Shweta Rohira, who was briefly married to Pulkit Samrat, said: "Happy anniversary guys." Actor Parag Tyagi, husband of actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala, wrote: "@sharadmalhotra009 @ripci.bhatia happy anniversary to the most amazing, loving and hottest couple.. love u guys." Actor Utkarsh Gupta commented: "Bhai happy anniversary."

In October last year, Sharad tested positive for Covid 19. He spoke about his quarantine period at home, in an interview with Hindustan Times, and called it one of the toughest he has seen. He said that not being able to touch or hold Ripci took a further toll on him emotionally.

“I lost my grandmother and my dog during this time and it was really hard to be all alone in a room. It was nightmarish. Luckily, my wife, Ripci, has been taking good care of me and also ensuring I eat healthy food. But when I got the bad news, I couldn’t hold her or even touch her hand. It was the worst feeling in the world that I couldn’t even sit next to her. That’s what emotionally drained me, more than the physical symptoms of Covid-19. The day my reports said I was Covid free, I woke her up and hugged her," he said.

Sharad has worked in a number of TV shows including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Muskaan and Naagin 5.

Previously, Sharad had been in a seven-year-long relationship with actor Divyanka Tripathi, which didn't well. Divyanka went on to marry actor Vivek Dahiya, while Sharad tied the knot with Ripci.