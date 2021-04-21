Sushmita Sen compliments boyfriend Rohman Shawl for clicking silhouette pic of hers: 'Nice shot'

Actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a silhouette picture of hers. She praised her boyfriend Rohman Shawl for clicking it.

She wrote: "'And even when you are but a mere silhouette, you’ll know light’s got your back.' #landlockedsailor #positiveperspective #faith Nice shot @rohmanshawl I love you guys beyond!!!!" The picture showed Sushmita's silhouette as she stood at an opening. At the far end we can see an arch. She is seen wearing a salwar kameez.

A number of her fans reacted to the picture; one said: "God bless u more." Another one said: "So right!! Only you can think with deeper meanings to everything." A third person wrote: "My Girl ufff EVERGREEN god bless DuggaDugga."

Sushmita had recently shared that she received a national honour by the Government of India for her work in the field of women empowerment. Taking to social media, she wrote: "Thank you @championsofchangeawards for this National Award for Social welfare & Women empowerment I receive it on behalf of our Nation’s strongest backbone, WOMEN!!!️ Thank you for honouring us!!! Let’s continue to take small steps & big changes will follow!!! Love, Gratitude & Respect!! #duggadugga #jaihind."

She had also conducted an Instagram Live session where not only did she speak about the award, but her family members - daughter Renee and Alisah, her house help and Rohman - made an appearance. In fact, Sushamita had joked about how Rohman had knocked off a part of his hair while shaving. Rohman was seen covering the left side of his face in embarrassment.

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating since 2018. The couple along with her daughters have gone on holidays, celebrated festivals and birthdays together. They have shared many fitness videos as well.

Sushmita made a comeback into acting last year with her web series Aarya. In her Instagram Live, she revealed how she had been away from social media for a while as she was busy shooting for Aarya's second season.





