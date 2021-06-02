Sharad Malhotra wants double date with wife Ripci Bhatia, ex Divyanka Tripathi, her husband Vivek Dahiya

Sharad Malhotra, who was in an eight-year relationship with his Banoo Main Teri Dulhann co-star Divyanka Tripathi, praised her highly in a new interview. Sharad also expressed his desire to go on a double date with his wife Ripci Bhatia, Divyanka and her husband Vivek Dahiya.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Sharad called Divyanka ‘one of the finest actresses television has seen in a really long time’. He recalled telling her not to change for anyone, when they were in a relationship, and also praised her work ethic. “The way she conducts herself in public aur apne aap ko jis tarah carry karti hai (the way she carries herself), great, yaar. Fantastic! Bohot khush hai, mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai yeh dekh kar (She is very happy and I am very happy to see that),” he said.

Sharad admitted that he has not talked to Divyanka in six years but said that he was open to the idea of working with her. When asked if he would want to go on a double date with his wife, her and her husband, he said that he would love to.

“Bilkul! Mujhe pata nahi woh kis san mein hoga, but definitely umeed hai ki kabhi ho yaar (Absolutely! I don’t know in what century it will happen but I hope it does). I think bygones are bygones. We have all accepted life beautifully. We have moved on. Hum sabki shaadiyaan ho chuki hai, hum khush hai (We are both married and happy). It’s good to have a nice dinner once in a while. Jab bhi ho, agar kabhi ho toh (Whenever it happens, if it ever does),” he said.

During an earlier appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show, Juzz Baat, Divyanka said that she ‘tried everything’ to save her relationship with Sharad. She admitted that she even resorted to superstition and began inquiring if someone has ‘done something on him’. Eventually, she said, she realised that it was better to be alone than ‘doing so much just to gain someone’s love’.

On July 8, 2016, Divyanka married Vivek, whom she worked with in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Sharad, meanwhile, found love in Ripci and has been married to her since April 20, 2019.