Divyanka Tripathi once broke down while talking about break-up with Sharad Malhotra, old video goes viral

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:49 IST

Before Divyanka Tripathi found her happily-ever-after with Vivek Dahiya, she was in a relationship with her Banoo Main Teri Dulhann co-star Sharad Malhotra for eight years. An old video of her getting teary-eyed while talking about what went wrong between them has resurfaced online and is going viral.

The video is from the chat show Juzz Baatt, which was hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal. Divyanka said that while she was dating Sharad, she hoped that the relationship would last, but holds no grudges anymore.

Divyanka said that in retrospect, she understands that ‘everyone has their journey’ and along the way, one meets different people and has an opportunity to learn something from each of them. However, at the time, she felt like her ‘life had ended’.

When Rajeev asked Divyanka how she tried to save the relationship, she said, “I tried everything. Do you know the extent to which I went? I went to the level of superstition. I started meeting strange people and I would ask them, ‘Has someone done something on him? How can this happen after eight years?’”

“There came a point when I questioned that if you had to do so much just to gain someone’s love, was it even love? It is better to stay alone,” she added.

Divyanka held back tears as she said, “It took some time but I understood that it is not meant to be. Superstition is a terrible thing, never get caught up in it. I became stupid.”

Divyanka is now happily married to her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek. They were set up by their mutual friend and co-star Pankaj Bhatia, and tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family on July 8, 2016.

Sharad, too, found love in Ripci Bhatia and has been married to her since April 20, 2019. The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

