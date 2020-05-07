Divyanka Tripathi kisses husband Vivek Dahiya’s hand after he prepares perfect pasta amid lockdown, watch

tv

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:38 IST

Actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to Instagram to post several short video clips with husband Vivek Dahiya as he prepared pasta during lockdown. Clearly, this celebrity couple is making the most of the lockdown period.

Posting them as Instagram videos, Divyanka took her fans the entire process, from the gas stove to the dinner table. In one of the clips, she says that her husband has something to say. Talking in Italian, Vivek reveals that her dish is ready, only to repeat it in English later. In another video, Divyanka is clearly impressed with her husband’s culinary skills and kisses his hand, while relishing the pasta and says how he should keep surprising her.

Through the lockdown, Divyanka has been keeping her fans invested with interesting posts. Some time back, she had shared two pictures after successfully baking cakes. She had captioned: “After very long hubby and I have same content to post! Successfully baked my favourite #CarrotCake in first attempt! Apne haantho ko choom loon...Aisa bana hai! (Would kiss my hands... it’s made so good).”

Prior to that, Divyanka had been seen giving a haircut to Vivek. She had shared the video on Instagram, where Vivek could be seen sitting on a chair and Divyanka standing with a pair of scissors in her hand.

Vivek too has been posting on Instagram. In April, he had taken to Instagram to express his anger at having lost his memory card. He said how his camera had been stolen during one of his vacations with his wife Divyanka. More than losing camera, he felt bad for losing its memory card, as a lot of pictures from their vacation were stored in it.

“Could there be a thing as ‘ethical theft’ or perhaps a thief who has morals? The one who doesn’t swindle anything with emotional value or maybe returned the memory card the same way he took my camera?”

“There’s a reason why it’s called a ‘memory card’... With no exaggeration I clicked stunning pictures of Div and us during our trip to Wales & Scotland. Wish I had downloaded those images before they were stolen. It was the most valuable possession from our trip: memories stored in a memory card. In future - never wait, and store those memories immediately (lesson learnt)! In the loving memory of my DSLR that was stolen from my car,” Vivek had posted.

Divyanka and Vivek met for the first time on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.

