Shark Tank India: Namita Thapar jokes she asked Peyush Bansal’s wife to stay away from him. Here is why

Six of the seven ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India joined host Rannvijay Singha for a fun virtual chat on Tuesday. During the conversation, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar joked that she asked Lenskart founder and CEO Peyush Bansal’s wife to stay away from him.

Peyush said that his wife tried a product by Auli, a skincare brand that Namita invested in on Shark Tank India, and developed a rash. Peyush said that he and Namita have had a running joke about it since then.

“Maine bola ki yeh rash Auli se nahi, Peyush se hua hai because mere poore khandaan ne uske products try kiya hai, kisi ko kuch nahi hua hai. I said, ‘Peyush se door raho, Auli se door mat raho’ (I said that the rash is not caused by Auli but by Peyush. I told her, ‘Stay away from Peyush but not from Auli’),” she said with a laugh.

During the chat, Peyush reflected upon his own journey. “My entrepreneurship journey started almost 12-13 years back. I started from my garage. Car bahar nikaali aur usko office mein convert kiya (I took my car out and converted my garage into an office). For almost four years of my entrepreneurship journey, there was no question of money, investment or equity. I didn't even know about these things, to be honest,” he said.

Peyush said that in the beginning, his only concern was to have enough sales to be able to afford salaries for everyone, but now, there is a ‘drastic change’ in the situation, with people getting funding quite early.

Shark Tank India is a show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television, where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of tycoons, who invest their own money in exchange for equity. The first season is currently in its final week.

