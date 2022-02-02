Ashneer Grover roasts Rannvijay for not being invited to Shark Tank wrap party, he says 'I'll sell flyers outside'

As reality TV show Shark Tank India draws to a close this week, the 'sharks' from the show came together for a special chat about their memories of the show so far. On Tuesday, the show's host Rannvijay Singha interacted with six of the seven sharks in a virtual live chat on the show's official Instagram channel.

Towards the end of the chat, Rannvijay asked the sharks if they have plans to meet soon or virtually get together to catch the show's season finale on February 4. Shark Ashneer Grover (BharatPe co-founder and managing director) jokingly responded, "There is a party on the 4th. Rannvijay, tere ko bulaya nahi lag raha hai (Maybe you aren't invited)." As the other sharks laugh, Rannvijay says, "Nahi bulaya (I'm not invited)," before jokingly adding, "Main party ke baahar flyers bech raha hounga (I'll be selling flyers outside the party)."

Rannvijay also quizzed the sharks on their memories from the show and what they will miss the most. Ashneer said he would miss the backstage fun the most but quipped that he would trash-talk the show if they do not call him back for the second season. "All the backstage fun was a good experience. Baaki dekhte hain agle saal bulaate hain ye log ya nahi bulaate. Agar nahi bulaaya I'll say bekaar tha sab (Now let's see whether they call me next year or not. If they don't, I'll say it was all rubbish)," he said.

Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder and CEO) added that he would miss the experience of being treated like a star. "Will miss the entourage, make-up wala, stylist, two bodyguards and all that," he said. At this, fellow shark Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director) said, "I want to put it on record that the men took longer to get ready than the women. All this entourage you are talking about - make-up, hair, woh entourage mujhe bhugatna pada (I had to bear the brunt of that entourage)."

Also read: Ashneer on being deepfaked into Deepika’s video in memes: ‘Log gazab velle hai’

Shark Tank India features budding entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’ and seeking their investment. Sometimes, if multiple ‘sharks’ are interested in a business, it sparks a bidding war between them. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail