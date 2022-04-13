Shark Tank India pitcher reveals if there was any Ashneer Grover-bashing at recent meet-up with co-contestant

Recently, a video of two contestants from the reality show Shark Tank India meeting each other surfaced online. What connected Niti Singhal and Rohit Warrier was that during their individual appearances on the show, they were both rejected--and somewhat insulted--by one of the sharks, Ashneer Grover. So when viewers saw them meet up, many called it a 'front against Ashneer'. Following their viral meet-up, Niti spoke to Hindustan Times, spilling the beans on what was discussed and how life after Shark Tank has been for the pitchers. Also read: Shark Tank India pitchers who were rejected by Ashneer Grover meet up; show fans say: 'Jab do logon ke dushman ek ho...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shark Tank India is a show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of successful businesspeople aka sharks, who offer their investment and guidance in exchange for equity. It aired on Sony Entertainment Television for over two months, ending on February 4. On the show, Rohit had pitched his product Sippline, which was dismissed as 'wahiyat (pathetic) by Ashneer. Calling it a useless 'glass ka mask', Ashneer said it was the worst product he had ever seen. Similarly, Neeti presented her business Twee In One, of customisable reversible fashion. Ashneer not only rejected her but also said nobody would wear her clothes.

Naturally, their recent meeting had people wondering if Ashneer-bashing was also on the menu. However, Niti says Ashneer was hardly discussed. "No no, it was just entrepreneurs meeting and discussing businesses and life after a shared experience that we all had. It was just good networking," she says with a laugh when asked. In fact, Niti reveals that the meeting was part of a larger meet-up where as many as 30 Shark Tank contestants got together for a catch-up in Mumbai. She shares, "All of us Shark Tank contestants in or around Mumbai had planned to get together once and it just materialised recently. It's good because it allows you to unwind and chat with like-minded people."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several pitchers from Shark Tank India's first season recently met in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What really made Niti and Rohit's meeting so popular on social media was that they both displayed their products there, the same ones that Ashneer had famously dissed on the show. Many assumed it was a subtle message to Ashneer. Niti responds, "It happened naturally and we decided to just make some fun content. I mean, we are also humans. We also like to do stuff for fun. But there was no agenda to it. We weren't trying to send any message or show anything to anyone or commercialise it. People forget that even entrepreneurs can sometimes just post on social media for fun."

Post her appearance on the show, Niti has found fame. She was even featured in an Amul creative. She tells us, "People do recognise me now and that is new. I had never imagined this kind of popularity by just appearing on a show. But I like it. Who doesn't like being recognised and appreciated." However, she does have one additional wish for the future. "As much as I love people talking about me and recognising me, I'd love if they all talk about my work too. So, if I can channelise this fame into more exposure for my business, that would be ideal," she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}