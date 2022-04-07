Shark Tank India pitchers who were rejected by Ashneer Grover meet up; show fans say: 'Jab do logon ke dushman ek ho...'

The reality show Shark Tank India saw several entrepreneurs find their dream funding, many others left empty-handed too. And a few even had tod to face some verbal barrage from the sharks, chiefly Ashneer Grover. The entrepreneur, known for his blunt and brutal feedback, did cause some heartbreak for several pitchers. Probably few had it worse than Rohit Warrier and Neeti Singhal, whose products were derided and insulted on national TV by Ashneer. The two entrepreneurs met recently, which had the internet in splits. Also read: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover regrets not investing in Sippline’s ‘wahiyat glass ka mask’, a product he had slammed

On Shark Tank India, Rohit had pitched his product Sippline, which was dismissed as 'wahiyat (pathetic) by Ashneer. Calling it a useless 'glass ka mask', Ashneer said it was the worst product he had ever seen. Similarly, Neeti presented her business Twee In One, of customisable reversible fashion. Ashneer not only rejected her but also said nobody would wear her clothes.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Niti shared a video of the two entrepreneurs meeting. The video showed them sitting at a cafe table interacting but the audio was overlaid with a song. She captioned the video, "Weird pitches? not so weird now!"

Social media users found the two meeting quite funny, given their Ashneer connection. One of the fans commented, "Divided by Shark tank united by Ashneer." Another comment read, "Jab do logon ke dushman ek ho to dosti ho jati hai (When two people have common enemies, they become friends). Another comment referred to their meeting as "Shark tank ke khilaf morcha (joint front against Shark Tank)".

Speaking to Hindustan Times in February, Niti had revealed that even though Ashneer had told her on TV that nobody would wear her clothes, his wife Madhuri did. She had said, "On the show, Ashneer said, 'Mere ghar me to tumhare kapde koi nahi pehenega' (Nobody in my house will wear your clothes). But the funny thing is that his wife Madhuri was wearing the dress I gifted him on The Kapil Sharma Show. It's kind of funny since he always says, 'Yeh sab dogalapana hai' but I was reminded of that line when I saw it."

Shark Tank India is a show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of tycoons aka sharks, who offer their investment and guidance in exchange for equity. It aired on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9pm for over two months, ending on February 4.

