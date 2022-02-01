Shark Tank's Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Kapil Sharma's drunk tweets, reveals why he’s rude with pitchers

The judges - or 'sharks' - from the ongoing popular reality TV show Shark Tank India were guests on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. And while usually it's host Kapil Sharma, who roasts his guests on the show, one of the sharks managed to turn the tables on the episode.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the episode, Kapil asked one of the sharks - BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover - the reason behind his temper and Ashneer said it was because he doesn't drink so he doesn't have an outlet. Then he referenced Kapil's infamous drunk tweets and said, "Kai baar kya hota hai ki raat ko koi banda thoda pee leta hai, raat ko gussa nikaal leta hai, phir subah uth ke bol deta hai, ‘Woh toh Kapil Daniels tha ya Jack Sharma tha’ (Sometimes when a guy takes a few drinks at night, he can say in the morning, 'It was Kapil Daniels or Jack Sharma')'." Kapil was seen laughing at the jibe.

This was a reference to Kapil recently admitting on his Netflix stand-up special I'm Not Done Yet that some of his infamous tweets to PM Narendra Modi in the past were done under the influence of alcohol. "Some tweets were from Johnnie Walker, while some were from Jack Daniels," Kapil had said, referencing the popular liquor brands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashneer then went on to say, since he doesn't drink, he stays the 'same' all the time. "Main har time same state mein hi rehta hoon. Gussa nahi but haan, jab kisiko sunani hoti hai toh sunani bhi hoti hai (I stay in the same state all the time. It's not anger but when I have to unload on someone, I just have to)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashneer also opened up on being criticised for being too blunt with some picthers whose ideas he dislikes. "Kya hai ki main bol doon ki bohot achcha laga, aap bohot sundar lag rahe hai… Saamne wala confuse ho jayega na, sab kuch hi achcha hai toh phir paise dedo yaar. Agar tum paise nahi de rahe ho toh bata toh do kyun nahi de rahe (If I say everything is good, you are looking very beautiful, the other person will be confused that if everything is good, give me money. If you aren't giving money, tell me why)."

Taking his jibe at the 'other person looking beautiful' personally, his co-shark Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) replied with Ashneer's now famous line, "Yeh sab doglapan hai, mat suniye (All this is double standard. Don't listen to him)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Shark Tank India: Frustrated Ashneer Grover calls pitcher's product 'wahiyat'

Shark Tank India airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Apart from Ashneer and Namita, the panel features five other ‘sharks’ - Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt) Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com ), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON