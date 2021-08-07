Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shashank Vyas: I would rather be in the news for my work and not who I am dating

Actor Shashank Vyas is dismayed at reports of his link up with actor Heena Parmar, points out that rumours often affect the girl in question and her relationships
By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON AUG 07, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Shashank Vyas questions, “Why will I deny anything if I am dating someone?”

“If I say I am dating Katrina Kaif, will you publish that? No, right? Then why are some baseless reports getting attention?” asks Shashank Vyas, who is laughing off his link up rumours with his actor friend Heena Parmar.

Vyas admits she is a friend and mentions he hasn’t met her in two years but wonders where do they rumours from. “I don’t understand. Moreover, why will I deny anything if I am dating someone? In fact, my father wants me to get married. But there is nothing happening. I am not meeting anyone. The life I had planned didn’t work out due to Covid – my career, debut film too are all stuck. I don’t want to be in the news for such news. I would rather be in the news for my work and not who I am dating. I am content and I don’t want to be popular that way,” says the actor, who is popular for TV shows including, Balika Vadhu and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and is awaiting his Bollywood debut. He says he isn’t in favour of celeb gym or airport pics either.

He also points out that rumoured reports often affect the girl, her prospects and relationships, especially in our society. “There should be some responsible and ethical reporting. Relationships and sensitivity are important in life, especially in today’s times. Rumours might not matter to my life, but they might affect the girl’s life and even marriage prospects or her relationships. There should be some proof before putting link up reports.”

